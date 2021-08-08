Music App UI Interface.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbler's,
Presenting a modern and trendiing Music player Interface. tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some dark colors to make it more interesting and attractive.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iam_tusharrao