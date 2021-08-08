Sofia Zaitseva

Pamela Gaizutyte | Landing page for swing dance teacher

Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
  • Save
Pamela Gaizutyte | Landing page for swing dance teacher movement pamela music swing music swing dance swing solo jazz jazz lindy hop dance
Pamela Gaizutyte | Landing page for swing dance teacher movement pamela music swing music swing dance swing solo jazz jazz lindy hop dance
Download color palette
  1. Bal-academy-5.png
  2. Group 835.png

For Pamela Gaizutyte ❤️

Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
UI/UX Designer based in Kyiv

More by Sofia Zaitseva

View profile
    • Like