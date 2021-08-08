Beka Bekaia

Spiritual (სულიერი GE)

Spiritual (სულიერი GE) logotype futuristictypo futuristic font typography illustrator vector
"სულიერი (GE) - Spiritual (EN)"
Aaaaaand still some Georgian experimental typo 🗡
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
