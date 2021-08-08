Sasan Sorousheh

Sawish (wishlist app)

Sawish (wishlist app) figma appdesign design challenge uxdesign uidesign ux design creative app application wishlist graphic design ui
In first part of design challenge , I design a simple application for writing wishes and listing them so that we can access them better and faster.
it's name is #sawish
#uicamp
#design_challenge

