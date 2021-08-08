Masbhi

Food Recommendation App

Masbhi
Masbhi
  • Save
Food Recommendation App ui ui ux app design food order deliver food food food app
Download color palette

Hi, folks!

here is my exploration for food app, for user who want to eat but have no idea what to eat. With this app, user can ask the app food recommendation based on 3 things: mood, food or beverage, spicy, salty or sweet.

Any feedback will be appreciated! :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Masbhi
Masbhi

More by Masbhi

View profile
    • Like