G·J logo car logo w we logo ai design logo car logo
吉利是一个汽车品牌，方向盘的形状预示着品牌的主要特性，增加
logo识别性

W字母样式则为“我们”的英文首字母，表达“我们”的概念

由字母“G”和“J“组合的“W”，吉利的英文名：Geely Auto的“G”
吉利的中文首字母“J”，预示着主题，我们在一起就很吉利，和
吉利品牌一起吉利。

方向盘的样式，用自由渐变流体，年轻向上的颜色气氛（沿袭
吉利品牌里的蓝色），表达了开放、共创、活跃的精神。

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
