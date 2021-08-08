Dhananjay Garg

Starbucks Dashboard

Starbucks Dashboard branding layout ui flat managing tracking expenses history transaction people beans mermaid green starbucks coffee dashboard design
This concept must be so conterintutive for the business of Starbucks. But a coffee addict like me would love to track and manage my Starbucks expenses from anywhere. Might as well build this by tracking "Starbucks" label in my debit/credit card payments history. But nevertheless, it would be cool if something like this comes out from the origin.

