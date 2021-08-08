Starbucks Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This concept must be so conterintutive for the business of Starbucks. But a coffee addict like me would love to track and manage my Starbucks expenses from anywhere. Might as well build this by tracking "Starbucks" label in my debit/credit card payments history. But nevertheless, it would be cool if something like this comes out from the origin.
This is still a concept. Press "L" to show some love.