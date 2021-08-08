Rakibul Hasan

Talent Dashboard UI Design

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan
  • Save
Talent Dashboard UI Design homepage app design ui app web app chart themebank dashboard themebank black and white dashboard black and white simple ui dashboard template figma dashboard dashboard ui influencer dashboard simple dashboard user dashboard admin dashboard dashboard design dashboard
Download color palette

Talent UI Dashboard Design

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan

More by Rakibul Hasan

View profile
    • Like