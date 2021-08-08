Fast Food Poster Design

For Tutorial - https://youtu.be/tSaZnNKhNQo

I created this Fast Food Poster (Burger) in Photoshop. So in this video We will create this Poster Design step-by-step in detail. Watch This video till end to understand don't skip in half. And like, share, comment video subscribe and stay tunned for more videos. Support - https://www.paypal.me/PARADOXSTUDIOIN Checkout/DM for your Work : https://www.fiverr.com/share/r9yqxb

Links : FIVERR - https://www.fiverr.com/s2/493ce46a12 https://www.fiverr.com/paradox_studio YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlH... INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/paradox_stu...