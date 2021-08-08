Dhananjay Garg

DM Sans

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
DM Sans payments dm sans branding layout flat ui system design design systems
Download color palette

Light Weekend Practice of Design System building using DM-Sans font as base. Keeping it fun yet serious for a payments concept.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like