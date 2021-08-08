Seyed Mahdi Hashemi

Charity application

Hello Guys 🤘

This is part of a Charity application that I designed 8 month ago. I changed the charity name, logo and colors but it was an Iraqi charity which i designed the english version of their application.

The application include Donation Programmes, Campaigns and other ways of helping the charity and people.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
