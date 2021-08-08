Julien Di Giovanni

Spark icons for macOS Big Sur

👋 Hello dribbble community! Today I wanna share with/for you my redesign of the Spark mail icon. I designed two macOS Big Sur versions for those who want to update theirs.

You can find all the stuff you need on my Twitter account if you want to make the change.

Twitter 🐦 | Instagram 📷 : ui_juli

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
