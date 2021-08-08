Md Masukur Rahman

Check out my newest design for a "Bike Online Store" mobile app where you can purchase bicycles. The goal is, users can easily buy a Bicycle with just 1 application. It also has a feature to start a trip with friends.

I hope you like it, feel free to give me your thoughts in the comments!

