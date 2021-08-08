Ridhima Verma

Landing Albums Page

Ridhima Verma
Ridhima Verma
  • Save
Landing Albums Page figma uxdesign ux uidesign ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Albums Page. #DailyUI #003
Please do share your feedback.

#design #designchallenge #designer #uiuxdesign #uiuxdesigner #dailyuichallenge #dailychallenge #ui #ux #uxdesign #uidesign #webdesign #music

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Ridhima Verma
Ridhima Verma

More by Ridhima Verma

View profile
    • Like