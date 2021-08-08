This is Palestine

A self initiated Illustration I dedicate to the Palestinian people and their homeland Palestine. What I wanted to do in this illustration is deeply rooted in its history and message. For starters, I did not want to go with generic landmarks but quickly realized, that this helps my concept. The concept is basically to spell out "Palestine" in Arabic through landmarks found across Palestine. The result is abstract but each object is strategically placed, including the birds which serves a key point in Arabic typography.