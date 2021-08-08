Farzana Rahman

Personal Portfolio Web UI

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman
  • Save
Personal Portfolio Web UI minimalist ux web page template interface uiux portfolio landing page freelancer portfolio header website web trendy branding popular shot landing page uidesign design minimal ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler's!!
Hope you're doing well.
This is my latest website exploration concept of Personal Portfolio Web UI. Hope you'll love the design. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the 💖 "L" button 😎
_______

👉Make your project more awesome!
Connect with me: farzanamafi.sylbd@gmail.com
_______

Come hangout with me on Instagram
_______

🥰Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman

More by Farzana Rahman

View profile
    • Like