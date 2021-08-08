Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨

Plant Sunday

Plant Sunday monstera pancake plant lavendel bear botanical plants vase vector adobe illustrator illustration
  1. bloemen drib1.png
  2. bloemen drib4.png
  3. bloemen drib11.png
  4. bloemen drib2.png
  5. bloemen drib3.png

Plants on Sunday. Swipe right to see other shots with more detail :)

Freelance illustrator and sometimes animator.
