Emmanuelle Magnenat

Love Pattern

Emmanuelle Magnenat
Emmanuelle Magnenat
Love Pattern redbubble neon digital fabric pattern typography
Illustration design for fabric pattern and prints - Original made on iOrnament, iPad Pro. Prints available on my redbubble shop : https://www.redbubble.com/fr/shop/ap/27105741

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
