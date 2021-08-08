Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
joshua fortune Ekinadoese

Sign up page

joshua fortune Ekinadoese
joshua fortune Ekinadoese
  • Save
Sign up page userinterface designer design figma adobexd app register login signin signup geometric shapes uxdesign uidesign uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋
I decided to do something with geometric shapes.
.
.
Let me know what you think.
Thanks ❤

joshua fortune Ekinadoese
joshua fortune Ekinadoese

More by joshua fortune Ekinadoese

View profile
    • Like