A unique collection of branding PSD mockup templates featuring different construction branding, hard hats, meters, hammers, pens, and many stationery objects and elements, perfect for construction companies, architecture, or other industry branding projects.

Highly flexible files with infinite customization options so you can truly make it your own. You can create your own scenes with high-quality objects with separated shadows. Rearrange objects, change the color of individual elements, change the background, and apply your design via Smart Object layers.

https://creativemarket.com/Deeplab/6269430-Construction-Branding-Mockup-Bundle?u=Deeplab