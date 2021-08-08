🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Grab this gorgeous new Business Card Mockup Set with 16 premium scenes, 4k backgrounds, and trendy card designs. This mockup set includes a total of 16 business card mockups that can use for branding, stationery, invitation, business card, logo, and other branding and creative designs.
This Business Card PSD mockup allows you to create a full professional business card design showcase in just a few clicks. Just replace elements with your designs using smart objects in the PSD document and save them.
You can easily share your advertising presentation on Behance, Instagram, and Dribbble after adding your designs to mockup scenes and save.
https://creativemarket.com/Deeplab/6245876-Business-Card-Mockup-Set?u=Deeplab