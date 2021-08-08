Ruben Cliford Gomes

Chinese Takeout and Restaurant Logo

Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes
  • Save
Chinese Takeout and Restaurant Logo vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Had a blast making this one! I love spicy food and my cousin just happens to own a Chinese takeout and delivery joint named Devil's Kitchen. So I decided that his business deserved a great logo.
If you want a personal logo made you can mail me at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
You can also check out my instagram page in the bio.
Thank You for reading!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes

More by Ruben Cliford Gomes

View profile
    • Like