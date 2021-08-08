Chinese Takeout and Restaurant Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Had a blast making this one! I love spicy food and my cousin just happens to own a Chinese takeout and delivery joint named Devil's Kitchen. So I decided that his business deserved a great logo.
If you want a personal logo made you can mail me at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
You can also check out my instagram page in the bio.
Thank You for reading!