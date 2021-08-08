A unique collection of Multi-device clay PSD mockup templates featuring different Ipad, iPhone, Macbook Pro, iMac with many scenes and perspectives, perfect for website, application, UI Design, or other digital projects.

Highly flexible files with infinite customization options so you can truly make it your own. You can create your own scenes with high-quality objects with separated shadows. Rearrange objects, change the color of individual elements, change the background, and apply your design via Smart Object layers.

https://creativemarket.com/Deeplab/6300607-Multi-Device-Clay-Mockup-Set?u=Deeplab