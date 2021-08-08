Midul Hossain Gihad

Speakyz Crypto Currency symbol logo design

Midul Hossain Gihad
Midul Hossain Gihad
  • Save
Speakyz Crypto Currency symbol logo design business logo wallet financial finance ethereum dollar currency cryptocurrency crypto logo blockchain design logo modern logo symbol logo awesome logo minimalist logo creative logo bitcoin
Download color palette

This is "Speakyz Crypto Currency symbol logo design" for client.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

midulhossan690@gmail.com |
midulgihad

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

Midul Hossain Gihad
Midul Hossain Gihad

More by Midul Hossain Gihad

View profile
    • Like