Henry Hernandez

Free Music Player

Henry Hernandez
Henry Hernandez
  • Save
Free Music Player vector illustration figma ux ui mobile design branding app
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋

New music download player app and it looks modern - let me know your comments.

As all the objects are created using shapes so its very easy to customize and update.

available in Figma

Highlights

Font Used

Poppins

Don't forget to follow me so that you don't to miss other shots.

FOLLOW me on INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK

https://www.instagram.com/hernandezcreative
https://facebook.com/Henry.knd
WhatsApp: +2347068172593

I'm available for the freelance project - hernandezcreative7@gmail.com

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Henry Hernandez
Henry Hernandez

More by Henry Hernandez

View profile
    • Like