Free Music Player

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys 👋
New music download player app and it looks modern - let me know your comments.
As all the objects are created using shapes so its very easy to customize and update.
available in Figma
Highlights
Font Used
Poppins
Don't forget to follow me so that you don't to miss other shots.
FOLLOW me on INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK
https://www.instagram.com/hernandezcreative
https://facebook.com/Henry.knd
WhatsApp: +2347068172593
I'm available for the freelance project - hernandezcreative7@gmail.com
Enjoy!