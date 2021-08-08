Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tarandeep Singh

Health Care Services Logo

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh
  • Save
Health Care Services Logo care services healthcare clean ui design illustration best design best dribbble best shot logo design logo
Download color palette

This logo is for health care services providers. The idea behind the logo is an icon of disabled person with a wheelchair and tree represents a shelter/home for handicapped persons.

If you liked this idea of representation then press L key. Thanks

Follow me on :
LinkedIn
Instagram

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh

More by Tarandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like