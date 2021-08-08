Fareed Abdulsalam

Chicken Republic Food Ordering UI design

Fareed Abdulsalam
Fareed Abdulsalam
  • Save
Chicken Republic Food Ordering UI design design ux ui
Download color palette

A mobile app UI design for ordering Food Online.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Fareed Abdulsalam
Fareed Abdulsalam

More by Fareed Abdulsalam

View profile
    • Like