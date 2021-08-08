Emmanuelle Magnenat

Rock'n roll Squirrel

Rock'n roll Squirrel cartoon animal character design illustration
Character design for t-shirt printing - Original : marker on A4 paper (Copic, Pro markers)

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
