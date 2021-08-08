Blast Barbecue

You have about 7 seconds of fuel and around 30m of range, cook whatever you can see. Granted, you might not have much left after the heat has died down, but eh, better than getting salmonella. Pop the flare to light the sauce, squeeze firmly to open the valve and ride the lightning.

On a more serious note I cant imagine you got a lot of mercy from the enemy if you were spotted or caught wearing this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPQYK5ZMbWY&ab_channel=ForgottenWeapons

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!

All heart,

Reijo