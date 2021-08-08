Neldy Suradin

Teressa Beautycare

Teressa Beautycare illustration cosmetic care fashion female luxury logotype design beauty vector logo designer logodesign branding logo
Concept of a logo for a beauty brand

Contact me if you want to hire me :
Email : iscocreative8@gmail.com
Telegram : @iscocreativelogo

