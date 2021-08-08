Thirta Sinha

Photoshop Manipulation & Cinematic Color Grading

Thirta Sinha
Thirta Sinha
  • Save
Photoshop Manipulation & Cinematic Color Grading icon typography illustration editingservices editorial photoshop expert fiverrr editor lightroom grading color bestphotoedit model fashion branding design retouching editing manipulation photoshop
Download color palette

Here is one of my photoshop manipulation work.I did manipulation,retouch,correction,color gradinh , add elements etc.For any kind of similar work contact me freely.
#Photoshop #photoedit #photoediting #photoeditor #photoedits #photoeditingservice #photoeditingservices #editing #editingservices #editorial #editorialjobs #editorialillustration #portrait #Fashion #Fiverr #Editor #Usa #Manupulation #retouching #colorgrading #Youtube #Portfolio #nature #Model

Thirta Sinha
Thirta Sinha

More by Thirta Sinha

View profile
    • Like