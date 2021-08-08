Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nirmal Mahesh

Info Box - Notification Cards

Nirmal Mahesh
Nirmal Mahesh
  • Save
Info Box - Notification Cards notifications infobox wizard screens user experience user interface
Download color palette

Hi,

Just sharing a few wizard questionnaire info box screens UI designed for a client company.

An info box (notification) is a message box that appears on your users browser or desktop. They're designed to grab your audience's attention and engage them in some way.

Want to see more in the future? Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

---
Do you like it? Press "L".

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Nirmal Mahesh
Nirmal Mahesh

More by Nirmal Mahesh

View profile
    • Like