Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hafizh Abhipraya
Vektora

Mlayu - Running Mobile App

Hafizh Abhipraya
Vektora
Hafizh Abhipraya for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Mlayu - Running Mobile App mobileapp running app running vector logo ux illustration userinterface ui branding minimal clean design
Mlayu - Running Mobile App mobileapp running app running vector logo ux illustration userinterface ui branding minimal clean design
Mlayu - Running Mobile App mobileapp running app running vector logo ux illustration userinterface ui branding minimal clean design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1339.png
  2. Frame 1340.png
  3. Frame 1341.png

Hi guys 👋
This is mobile app exploration about called Mlayu.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like