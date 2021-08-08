Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7ahang

Citizen Watch Face 3

7ahang
7ahang
Hire Me
  • Save
Citizen Watch Face 3 product timer time samsung clock application app graphic design logo branding ui citizen watchos watch concept sketch design
Citizen Watch Face 3 product timer time samsung clock application app graphic design logo branding ui citizen watchos watch concept sketch design
Download color palette
  1. Citizen Watch Face_Round 1.png
  2. Citizen Watch Face_Round 2.png

Press Like to appreciate it.

💎 Made with Sketch. Mockup from Samsung official website.

🖋 Font Usage: DIN Alternate and Space Grotesk.

👁‍🗨 Icon Source: SF Symbols 3.


Behance | Instagram

Ae7a7a4a2fea46ce1e8aef23d49edd74
Rebound of
Citizen Watch Face
By 7ahang
7ahang
7ahang
→Yuhang Lu. Think Different.
Hire Me

More by 7ahang

View profile
    • Like