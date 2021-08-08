Luke Deft

U Logo Monogram

Luke Deft
Luke Deft
  • Save
U Logo Monogram letter u logo letter u vector icon logo design minimal branding
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Here is a U Logo Monogram

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Luke Deft
Luke Deft

More by Luke Deft

View profile
    • Like