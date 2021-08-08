Modern Logo for an E-commerce website.

Hi there,

I am Usman with a new Logo design entirely crafted from scratch with a modern hint.

It's a Logo for an E-commerce website, a startup started locally for particular cities.

It's a concept with the ' C ' letter taken from the company name and dropped into the shopping cart.

What are your opinions?

Drop them down.

Let's meet you'll in the next one.

Usman

#creativitywithusman