Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Binary Label

Neeraj Chopra's Golden Victory

Binary Label
Binary Label
  • Save
Neeraj Chopra's Golden Victory creative design social media social media design gold medal neeraj chopra india olympic tokyo 2020 minimal design
Download color palette

A post designed in celebration of Magnificent win in Tokyo Olympic 2020 by Neeraj Chopra for India.

Binary Label
Binary Label

More by Binary Label

View profile
    • Like