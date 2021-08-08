Brand Identity Design - Türenexperten (Door expert)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A current client project we've just finished. Roland Kruse went from a normal door seller to the expert of doors! We've helped him clarify his vision, values and target audience and then execute his new path :)
What do you think about it?
