Faris Muhtadi ✪

Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game ⚔️🧙🏻‍♂️

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game ⚔️🧙🏻‍♂️ popular trend modern black colorful adventure dark mode uiux website layout futuristic rpg game glow in the dark glow web clean landing page ux ui
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game ⚔️🧙🏻‍♂️ popular trend modern black colorful adventure dark mode uiux website layout futuristic rpg game glow in the dark glow web clean landing page ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Showcase -dribbble.jpg
  2. Full version -dribbble.jpg

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest homepage exploration. 𝗦𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗣𝗚 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲. The goal of this project is to attract all gamers to play Seven Knights!

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)
.
.
.
*character assets by Netmarble
_______________________________
*please press 'L' if you love this shot! 🔥

94c604546546339065a019d904c6e68c
Rebound of
Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game (hero section)
By Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
I'll realize your idea like a magic ✨
Hire Me

More by Faris Muhtadi ✪

View profile
    • Like