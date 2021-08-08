Seven Knights - mobile RPG adventure game ⚔️🧙🏻‍♂️

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi friends 👋🏻
Let us introduce our newest homepage exploration. 𝗦𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗣𝗚 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲. The goal of this project is to attract all gamers to play Seven Knights!
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)
*character assets by Netmarble
