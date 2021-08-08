Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page

🎥 Website concept for videographer Siri Louis. I came across her stunning works while looking for resources on Unsplash. I was experimental with the layout and typography to maximize the feels her photograph has.

Don't forget to press "L" if you enjoyed this piece of design 🖤

-

Gears I used: Figma

-

Wanna chat about your ideas & projects? I'm available for new projects💥

💌 hello@bonnie.studio

-

📸 Photo by Siri Louis on Unsplash

-

Follow Me

My Website | Instagram | Facebook