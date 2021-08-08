Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page

Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page illustration digital design daily website ui challenge daily ui design inspiration interactive design movie film web design ui designer landing page ux design ui design videographer photographer web designer uxui website
🎥 Website concept for videographer Siri Louis. I came across her stunning works while looking for resources on Unsplash. I was experimental with the layout and typography to maximize the feels her photograph has.

Gears I used: Figma

📸 Photo by Siri Louis on Unsplash

🎨 A digital designer who's keen on wow visual and usability
