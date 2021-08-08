Website Concept Design | UI, Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎥 Website concept for videographer Siri Louis. I came across her stunning works while looking for resources on Unsplash. I was experimental with the layout and typography to maximize the feels her photograph has.
Don't forget to press "L" if you enjoyed this piece of design 🖤
-
Gears I used: Figma
-
Wanna chat about your ideas & projects? I'm available for new projects💥
💌 hello@bonnie.studio
-
📸 Photo by Siri Louis on Unsplash
-
Follow Me
My Website | Instagram | Facebook