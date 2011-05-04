RONLEWHORN

Wasted icon clients brands standards
Creating exactly what I think would look rad regardless of it being "right" for their brand results in lots of "wasted" little doodles. Had fun with this one even though it will not "fit". (*that's a lot of "air-quotes")

Posted on May 4, 2011
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
