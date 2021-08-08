Cute Dogglass logo

Andie Noven

Andie Noven
Andie Noven
animal logo cafe logo pet logo glass logo dog logo
this logo is the shape of a sitting dog
where in that form there is a negative area in the shape of a wine glass
this logo is very very simple so easy to remember
suitable for businesses related to animals, especially dogs.
or it can be used for a cafe business logo specifically for pet fans

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Andie Noven
Andie Noven

