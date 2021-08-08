Zahid Hasan

Task Management App

Zahid Hasan
Zahid Hasan
  • Save
Task Management App application app ui mobile app figma uidaily daily figmadesign ux app ui flat typography design minimal dailyui dailyui 001 dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it! Do you have any projects that you need to get going? Contact me:

Xaheed143@gmail.com

Zahid Hasan
Zahid Hasan

More by Zahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like