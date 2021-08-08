Matine Javadi

Project management dashboard

Matine Javadi
Matine Javadi
  • Save
Project management dashboard dashboard project management typography vector branding logo designer illustration ux ui concept design
Download color palette

Hello:)

I'm here to share the light mode of my last design with you!

Your comments make me happy and powerful!

Press L button if you enjoyed!

matineh.business@gmail.com

Matine Javadi
Matine Javadi

More by Matine Javadi

View profile
    • Like