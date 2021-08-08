Mazami zam

I Am Tone

I Am Tone clean simple graphic design typography illustration vector branding design
Hi, I'm zam! I'm so excited about my first design!
In this artwork I want to show personality through shape and composition, color etc. this is the result of my random thoughts, hope you are happy to see my work, thank you

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
