Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rubya Nawar Rochona

Cartoon Bulldogs

Rubya Nawar Rochona
Rubya Nawar Rochona
  • Save
Cartoon Bulldogs americanbulldog frenchies bulldog design logo design pet shop logo cartoon logo dog logo illustration animal logo mascot logo cart mascotlogo branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Logo for Oso and Paloma.
Client wanted a cartoon version of his bulldogs. Any thoughts?

Follow me on Instagram

Rubya Nawar Rochona
Rubya Nawar Rochona

More by Rubya Nawar Rochona

View profile
    • Like