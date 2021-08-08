Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alfianandi.dev - Personal Portfolio Landing Page

Hello guys,

This is design for my personal website 😄😄 ( maybe I will code for https://alfianandi.dev )

Play the demo : https://bit.ly/alfianandidev-landing-page 🚀

What do you think about this design ? feel free to comment and don't forget to love 💗

