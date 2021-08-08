Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy

Astronaut

Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy
Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy
  • Save
Astronaut branding design character animal unused cute mascot illustration logo space moon astronaut
Download color palette

Logo design for JUMP TO THE STARS

For a project hit me up at
rizkyytaufik59@gmail.com

Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy
Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy

More by Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy

View profile
    • Like