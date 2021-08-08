Ehtisham

Festful app logo & icon - Do's-Dont's

Festful app logo & icon - Do's-Dont's brandidentity pixels ehtisham appdesign clean minimal ui components patternlibrary designsystem systems designapproach guideline branding logo appicon
Came up with icons along with dos and dont's for the branding of Festful. Testing them on several platforms was fun.

