Christian Aditya

Panen - Groceries Apps

Christian Aditya
Christian Aditya
  • Save
Panen - Groceries Apps minimalist minimalis groceries groceries apps branding mobile design mobile app mobile design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Groceries Apps Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

For business inquiries : christianadityaputra@gmail.com
Follow My Instagram
Instagram : @uinspireaction

Thanks :)

Christian Aditya
Christian Aditya

More by Christian Aditya

View profile
    • Like